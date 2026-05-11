Could the latest violence in DR Congo undermine truce efforts?

Lesser-known armed groups have carried out a spate of attacks in the country’s northeast.

For more than 30 years, armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo have been fighting to gain control of the mineral-rich east.

The conflict has caused one of the worst humanitarian and displacement crises in the world.

One of the latest attacks was carried out by the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, which says it aims to protect the Lendu community.

The violence follows an earlier assault by the Convention for the Popular Revolution, which is fighting for the rival Hema ethnic group.

They pose a challenge for President Felix Tshisekedi, whose government is having talks with the Rwanda-backed M23 fighters.

So, could these attacks undermine the negotiations? And can peace be established in the restive region?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Henry-Pacifique Mayala – Project co-ordinator at Ebuteli, a Congolese research institute specialising in politics, governance and violence.

Rawya Rageh – Senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International.

Kambale Musavuli – Analyst at the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa.