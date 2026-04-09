Why is Hezbollah a sticking point in the Iran ceasefire?

Lebanese armed group is an ally of Tehran but still under attack from Israel.

Iran has been cultivating what it calls the “axis of resistance” for decades.

Iranian officials describe the coalition of armed groups as uniting in their resistance to Israel and Western imperialism.

Tehran’s detractors say the “axis” is an attempt to tip the scales of regional power in Iran’s favour, with Tehran providing the groups with money and weapons.

But the alliance looks to be on shaky ground.

Israeli forces are expanding their invasion in southern Lebanon and bombarding Beirut.

They say Hezbollah, an “axis” member, poses a threat to Israeli national security.

So, could Hezbollah be a sticking point in ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran?

And how far is Iran willing to go to back its allies?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Associate professor at the University of Tehran

Rob Geist Pinfold – Lecturer in international security at King’s College London

Nadim Houry – Executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative