Trump has found his Iran off-ramp – but at what cost?
Domestically and internationally, the effects of the war will felt for years to come.
The US president has stepped back from the brink.
After calling for the destruction of an entire civilisation, it appears Donald Trump is in the mood for peace.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4How Pakistan managed to get the US and Iran to a ceasefire
- list 2 of 4Trump claims victory in Iran — but is this really a win?
- list 3 of 4White House says Trump’s ‘red line’ against Iran nuclear enrichment remains
- list 4 of 4Iranians breathe a ‘ceasefire’ sigh of relief as all sides claim victory
He has confirmed that Israel and the United States will stop attacking Iran for two weeks.
And while it’s not clear if the agreement will lead to lasting peace, what is certain is that the US – and the world stage – have been changed.
So how has the US been shaped by Trump’s war on Iran? How has the world order?
And can any of it be walked back?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Sanam Vakil – Director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at Chatham House
Robert Pape – Professor of political science at the University of Chicago
Kim Wehle – Professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore Law School