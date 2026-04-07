Moscow has been benefitting from the higher oil prices while its ally is under attack.

The United States-Israel war on Iran has put pressure on Tehran’s relationship with Moscow.

While they have been allies, the Kremlin is seeking to maintain ties with Washington to reach a deal on the Ukraine war.

So how is the US-Israel war on Iran affecting Russian-Iranian relations?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Afshin Shahi – Middle East political analyst

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist

Maximilian Hess – Founder of Enmetena Advisory and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute