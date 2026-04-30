How is Israel replicating its Gaza tactics in Lebanon?

Widespread Israeli attacks on civilian targets in Lebanon are a repeated tactic from Gaza.

Israel’s widespread destruction of housing and civilian facilities in Lebanon has driven a fifth of the population from their homes.

Israel’s defence minister says tactics used in Gaza are being replicated in Lebanon. So, what are the similarities?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ramzi Kaiss – Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch

Elijah Magnier – Specialist in Middle East wars and regional military dynamics

Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-Chief of Mideastwire.com, a Beirut-based news service

Yasmine Chawaf – Global protection advocacy coordinator at Oxfam in Beirut