How is Israel replicating its Gaza tactics in Lebanon?
Widespread Israeli attacks on civilian targets in Lebanon are a repeated tactic from Gaza.
Israel’s widespread destruction of housing and civilian facilities in Lebanon has driven a fifth of the population from their homes.
Israel’s defence minister says tactics used in Gaza are being replicated in Lebanon. So, what are the similarities?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Ramzi Kaiss – Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch
Elijah Magnier – Specialist in Middle East wars and regional military dynamics
Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-Chief of Mideastwire.com, a Beirut-based news service
Yasmine Chawaf – Global protection advocacy coordinator at Oxfam in Beirut
Published On 30 Apr 2026