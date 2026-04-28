Can the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty prevent a disaster?

The United Nations chief warns of the waning influence of the global agreement.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is the most extensive arms-control agreement in the world.

It has 191 signatories and is based on a simple principle: Countries without nuclear weapons won’t acquire them, and those that do will give them up.

But in recent years, implementation of the treaty has flagged. Both experts and diplomats are warning that the risk of a nuclear arms race has never been so high, and the head of the United Nations has issued warnings about the waning influence of the global agreement.

So, could a review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty produce stricter measures to eliminate the threat?

And how much of a danger does the US and Israel’s war with Iran pose globally?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Tariq Rauf – Former Head of Verification and Security Policy Coordination at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Kelsey Davenport – Director for Nonproliferation Policy at the US Arms Control Association

Seyed Hossein Mousavian – Former Iranian nuclear negotiator