Video Duration 28 minutes 35 seconds 28:35
Inside Story

Can the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty prevent a disaster?

The United Nations chief warns of the waning influence of the global agreement.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is the most extensive arms-control agreement in the world.

It has 191 signatories and is based on a simple principle: Countries without nuclear weapons won’t acquire them, and those that do will give them up.

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But in recent years, implementation of the treaty has flagged. Both experts and diplomats are warning that the risk of a nuclear arms race has never been so high, and the head of the United Nations has issued warnings about the waning influence of the global agreement.

So, could a review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty produce stricter measures to eliminate the threat?

And how much of a danger does the US and Israel’s war with Iran pose globally?

 

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:
Tariq Rauf – Former Head of Verification and Security Policy Coordination at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Kelsey Davenport – Director for Nonproliferation Policy at the US Arms Control Association

Seyed Hossein Mousavian – Former Iranian nuclear negotiator

Published On 28 Apr 2026

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