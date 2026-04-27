Will vote make a difference to Palestinians under Israeli occupation?

The Palestinian Authority’s Fatah party and its affiliates sweep council vote.

Local elections are one of the few ways for Palestinians to exercise their democratic rights.

But this weekend’s vote appears to have diluted that.

No ballots were cast in Ramallah and Nablus because there weren’t enough candidates.

Turnout was 25 percent in Deir el-Balah, the only area in Gaza where voting happened.

Most candidates were from the Palestinian Authority’s Fatah party and its affiliates.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed away.

The Palestinian Authority says the elections were for Palestinian unity. Will the vote achieve that aim?

And will it make any difference to Palestinians living under Israeli occupation and violence?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ahmed Fattouh – Fatah spokesperson

Jalal Abukhater – Policy manager at 7amleh: The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former communications director for the Palestine Liberation Organization