What’s driving attacks against gov’t and Russian forces in Mali?
Opponents, including an al-Qaeda-linked group, join forces.
Former enemies in Mali, including an al-Qaeda-linked group, have join forces to target military sites.
The defence minister has been killed.
Russian mercenaries backing the government have come under attack.
What are the implications of this unrest?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Oluwole Ojewale – Regional co-ordinator for West and Central Africa at the Institute for Security Studies
Nicolas Normand – Former French Ambassador to Mali and vice president of the Friends of Mali Association
Ovigwe Eguegu – Policy analyst at Development Reimagined, an independent African think tank, and a specialist in West Africa and Sahel geopolitics
Published On 26 Apr 2026