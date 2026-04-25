How serious is the rift in NATO?
Trump fury over Europeans’ refusal to join Iran war.
Divisions are widening within NATO.
US President Donald Trump is furious after a refusal by European member states to join the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Reports say he’s considering measures against the United Kingdom and Spain.
So, how serious is the rift for the future of the military alliance?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Carne Ross – Former British diplomat and founder of the nonprofit advisory group, independent diplomat
Eli Bremer – Retired major in the US Air Force and a Republican strategist
Pablo Calderon Martinez – Head of politics and international relations at Northeastern University London and a specialist in European affairs
Published On 25 Apr 2026