Who’s in control of AI?

Owner of US tech giant reveals breach of one of world’s most powerful AI models.

Reports of unauthorised access to one of the most powerful Artificial Intelligence models yet developed have emerged.

Nothing malicious, say the owners – but it has intensified focus on such technology falling into the wrong hands.

So, how is AI being controlled globally?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor at UCLA Department of Information Studies, AI and technology specialist.

Marc Einstein – Research director and global head of AI research at Counterpoint Research and digital transformation analyst

Adrian Monck – Senior adviser on AI and technology to the United Nations and Editor of the Seven Things newsletter in Geneva.