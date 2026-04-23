Will complex EU loan deal intensify conflict?

Ukraine gets multibillion-dollar loan; Russia rakes in oil revenue.

A loan drama tied to geopolitics.

Kyiv is getting a much-delayed lifeline from Brussels, as it fights Moscow’s invasion with nearly empty coffers.

That is after Ukraine repaired a pipeline carrying Russian crude to Hungary, Slovakia and beyond.

The oil revenues are substantial and will bolster Moscow’s war chest.

And Ukraine only has to repay the funds if Russia pays reparations.

So, is this complex EU deal going to intensify the conflict?

And, considering the mistrust between the parties, will the agreement even last?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Marina Miron – Researcher in defence studies at King’s College London

Maximilian Hess – Author of Economic War: Ukraine and the Global Conflict between Russia and the West

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief, BrusselsReport.eu