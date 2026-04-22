Can a divided EU become a united voice against Israeli aggression?
Bloc’s relationship with its biggest trading partner under increasing scrutiny.
More than a million Europeans have signed a petition asking the EU to suspend a trade deal with Israel for its atrocities in Gaza.
Three member states – Spain, Ireland and Slovenia – tabled a proposal backing the call.
But Israel’s allies, Germany and Italy, blocked the move.
Changes to the bloc’s foreign policies require approval from all members.
So, can the EU become a strong force opposing Israeli actions in the Middle East?
Will it stand on the side of human rights and international law against Washington?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Bobby McDonagh – Former Irish ambassador to the EU, Italy and the UK
Daniel Levy – President of the US / Middle East Project
Dan Perry – Former editor of The Associated Press for Europe, the Middle East and Africa