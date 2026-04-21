What’s the bill to rebuild Gaza, and who will pay?

UN-EU report says $71bn needed over 10 years.

A report by the United Nations and European Union estimates it will take $71bn to rebuild Gaza.

About a third of that is needed just to restore essential services destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war.

So how will Gaza be rebuilt – and who will pay?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – political analyst and former communications director for the Palestine Liberation Organization

Sultan Barakat – professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and a specialist in post-conflict reconstruction

Raja Khalidi – director general of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute

Ahmed Muin Abu Amsha – music teacher living in Gaza