What’s the bill to rebuild Gaza, and who will pay?
UN-EU report says $71bn needed over 10 years.
A report by the United Nations and European Union estimates it will take $71bn to rebuild Gaza.
About a third of that is needed just to restore essential services destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war.
So how will Gaza be rebuilt – and who will pay?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Xavier Abu Eid – political analyst and former communications director for the Palestine Liberation Organization
Sultan Barakat – professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and a specialist in post-conflict reconstruction
Raja Khalidi – director general of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute
Ahmed Muin Abu Amsha – music teacher living in Gaza
Published On 21 Apr 2026