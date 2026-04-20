How is the war on Iran affecting the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

The global energy crisis has implications for both sides.

Ukraine has attacked oil facilities in Russia, which is benefitting from higher fuel prices and sanctions relief due to the Iran war.

This comes after Moscow launched intense aerial attacks on its neighbour.

How is the US-Israel war on Iran affecting Russia and Ukraine?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at The New York Times

Michael Bociurkiw – Global affairs analyst and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council