What might end Israel’s war on Iran?
Attacks by Israel and the United States continue relentlessly while Iran hits back.
Israel and the United States continue to bomb Iran, but Israeli opinion polls suggest support for the war is dropping while Iranian missiles force millions into shelters there.
So, what does Israel now seek from attacking Iran, and what could end its onslaught?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator during the Oslo Accords
Gordon Gray – Kuwait professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs at Georgetown University and a former US ambassador to Tunisia
Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting fellow at Chatham House
Published On 2 Apr 2026