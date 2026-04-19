Who will shape the global agenda – the left or far right?

Two gatherings, in two European cities, with opposing political perspectives.

In Barcelona, left-leaning world leaders discussed the growing threat the fa right poses to democratic institutions.

Their aim? To bring together progressive forces under a single banner to counter right-wing authoritarianism.

While in Milan, far-right figures rallied against what they called “the tragedy” that Europe has become.

They are calling for fewer regulations from Brussels – but tighter controls on security.

How will this polarisation play out globally?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Ruth Ferrero-Turrion – Professor of Political Science at Complutense University of Madrid

Georgios Samaras – Assistant Professor in Public Policy at King’s College London

Rebecca Christie – Senior Fellow at Bruegel, a European think-tank that specialises in economics