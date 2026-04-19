Who will shape the global agenda – the left or far right?
Two gatherings, in two European cities, with opposing political perspectives.
In Barcelona, left-leaning world leaders discussed the growing threat the fa right poses to democratic institutions.
Their aim? To bring together progressive forces under a single banner to counter right-wing authoritarianism.
While in Milan, far-right figures rallied against what they called “the tragedy” that Europe has become.
They are calling for fewer regulations from Brussels – but tighter controls on security.
How will this polarisation play out globally?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Ruth Ferrero-Turrion – Professor of Political Science at Complutense University of Madrid
Georgios Samaras – Assistant Professor in Public Policy at King’s College London
Rebecca Christie – Senior Fellow at Bruegel, a European think-tank that specialises in economics