Who will shape the global agenda, the left or far right?

Left-wing leaders meet in Barcelona, while far-right protesters march in Milan.

Two gatherings, in two European cities, with opposing political perspectives.

In Barcelona, Spain, left-leaning world leaders discussed the growing threat the far right poses to democratic institutions.

Their aim? To bring together progressive forces under a single banner to counter right-wing authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, in Italy’s Milan, far-right figures rallied against what they called “the tragedy” that Europe has become.

They are calling for fewer regulations from Brussels but tighter controls on security.

How will this polarisation play out globally?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Ruth Ferrero-Turrion – professor of political science at Complutense University of Madrid

Georgios Samaras – assistant professor in public policy at King’s College London

Rebecca Christie – senior fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank that specialises in economics