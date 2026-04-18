Will Keir Starmer resign?

The Mandelson scandal has resurfaced in the United Kingdom, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in the line of fire again.

This time, it’s because he appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States – even though he failed the government’s security clearance.

Starmer says he did not know. But the opposition isn’t convinced.

As the fallout deepens, the calls for him to step down are growing.

Mandelson’s links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have cast a shadow over Starmer’s government.

So, will the prime minister survive the crisis?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Denis MacShane – Former UK Foreign Office Minister of State and Labour MP

Jennifer Nadel – Cofounder of the cross-party think tank Compassion in Politics

Giles Kenningham – Founder of Trafalgar Strategy and former communications director for the UK Conservative Party