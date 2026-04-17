Will the ceasefire in Lebanon hold?

Lebanon and Israel are holding first direct talks in decades.

Israel agreed to the 10-day pause in attacks against Lebanon but has refused to withdraw its troops from the south.

The ceasefire was announced after officials met in person in Washington, DC – the first direct talks since 1993.

Now, there is hope for an agreement to end Israel’s invasion and air strikes.

The Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah remains the main stumbling block.

Israel says any deal must include the dismantling of the group, while Hezbollah says it will not lay down its weapons.

So, is a lasting peace agreement possible?

And how much influence does Iran have in Lebanon?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Joe Macaron – Middle East geopolitical analyst

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut