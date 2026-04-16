What role is China playing in the Iran war and how is it affected?

Beijing balancing Tehran alliance with its wider global interests

China has told Iran that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened.

International leaders have been visiting Beijing almost daily – underlining its importance in the crisis.

So what’s the impact of the Iran war on China – and what role is it playing?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Doug Bandow – Senior fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington, DC

Shaun Rein – Founder and managing director of the China Market Research Group in Shanghai

Nader Habibi – Professor of practice in the economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University in Boston