Could the EU’s alliance with Israel soon change?

A European Union petition is on track to trigger a formal review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Israel’s alliance with the European Union is among its most important. But it’s coming under pressure not seen before – from some of its staunchest allies, as the Iran war causes huge political difficulties.

Brussels has condemned Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank are de facto annexation. And Italian leader Giorgia Meloni has scrapped a defence cooperation pact with Israel.

Meanwhile, a petition with more than a million signatures of EU citizens will formally trigger a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a vital trade framework.

Why does this alliance seem to be on rockier ground than ever, and what are the implications?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Barry Andrews – European Parliament member

Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff – Former EU ambassador to the occupied Palestinian territories

Eve Geddie – Director of the European Institutions Office at Amnesty International