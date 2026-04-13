What’s behind Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungary’s election?

Hungary’s opposition has defeated the prime minister by a landslide.

After 16 years, Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his populist Fidesz party have been defeated.

Orban’s former ally Peter Magyar will now take the helm.

Magyar says his conservative Tisza party will shift away from Russia – and towards the European Union

But Orban had been supported not just by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but by Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and Donald Trump in the US.

So, how will Washington react to the result – after it publicly backed Orban’s government?

Can Budapest improve its relations with Brussels? And will that change the level of Europe’s support for Ukraine? Will Magyar be able to carry out the reforms he has promised?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Gabor Scheiring – Assistant professor at Georgetown University in Qatar and a former member of the National Assembly of Hungary

Carl Bildt – Co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and the former prime minister of Sweden

Kim Lane Scheppele – Professor at Princeton University