Could the Iran war pose lasting risks to global food security?

The United Nations warns that the impact could last well beyond the conflict.

The US-Israel war on Iran has created risks to food security from higher energy costs and shipping restrictions.

The world’s fertiliser production has been badly hit due to attacks on Gulf chemical plants.

Where is the food supply most at risk, and could there be a lasting impact?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mourad Wahba – Acting executive secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

Avinash Kishore – Senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in New Delhi

Steve Keen – Economist and honorary professor at University College London