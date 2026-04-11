Has Israeli society become conditioned to permanent war?
Opinion polls indicate opposition to ending war against Iran.
A negative political and public reaction in Israel to the ceasefire with Iran, despite the respite it brings.
No pause for Israel’s army, however – or its victims. Hundreds have been killed in Lebanon, with more dead in Gaza.
Is Israel a society effectively on a permanent war footing?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Ilan Pappe – Historian and professor at Exeter University
Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper in Tel Aviv
Haim Bresheeth – Professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London
Published On 11 Apr 2026