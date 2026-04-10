Video Duration 27 minutes 25 seconds 27:25
Inside Story

Why is Hungary’s election so important on the international stage?

Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and Brussels will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the election.

Opinion polls in Hungary suggest longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a battle on his hands in Sunday’s election.

Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and Brussels will be eagerly awaiting the outcome.

So why is this election so important outside of Hungary?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Gabor Scheiring – Former member of Hungary’s National Assembly

Istvan Kiss – Director of the Danube Institute, a political scientist and former political adviser to Orban

Daniel Kelemen – Professor of law and politics and McCourt chair at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University

Published On 10 Apr 2026

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