Why is Hungary’s election so important on the international stage?
Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and Brussels will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the election.
Opinion polls in Hungary suggest longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a battle on his hands in Sunday’s election.
Washington, Moscow, Kyiv and Brussels will be eagerly awaiting the outcome.
So why is this election so important outside of Hungary?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Gabor Scheiring – Former member of Hungary’s National Assembly
Istvan Kiss – Director of the Danube Institute, a political scientist and former political adviser to Orban
Daniel Kelemen – Professor of law and politics and McCourt chair at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University
Published On 10 Apr 2026