Video Duration 28 minutes 55 seconds 28:55
Inside Story

What are the consequences of Israel’s death penalty law for Palestinians?

Israel has become the first country to vote in favour of capital punishment in the 21st century.

Far-right ministers held champagne celebrations after Israel’s parliament approved a death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of “lethal” attacks.

The United Nations, Europe and human rights groups have condemned the law, but the United States has not.

What are the implications of this law?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests: 

Mustafa Barghouti – General secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative political party

Ofer Cassif – Member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset

William Schabas – Professor of international law at Middlesex University

Published On 1 Apr 2026

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