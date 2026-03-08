Who’s in control in Iran and how will Gulf states react to attacks?
An apology comes from Iran’s president, yet missiles are still hitting neighbours.
Tehran has carried out more attacks on Gulf states – despite an apology by the president to Iran’s neighbours.
Civilian targets have been hit, including airports and vital infrastructure.
Who’s in control in Iran – and how will Gulf states react as the attacks continue?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
John Brennan – Former director of the Central Intelligence Agency under the administration of US President Barack Obama
Bader Al-Saif – Professor at Kuwait University and fellow at Chatham House, specialising in Middle East history and politics
Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
