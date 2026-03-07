How far will the Iran war spillover?

As the war between Iran, Israel and the US enters its second week, concerns are grow over a potential regional spillover

It’s been a week since the war between Israel and the United States and Iran started with devastating strikes on Tehran.

The conflict soon spread to neighbouring countries that have been on the receiving end of hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones. Targets in countries beyond the region have also been hit, with some warning that those attacks could open new fronts.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has now apologised to Gulf states, saying it will limit its attacks on them in the future. But with no sign that Israel and the US will end the war, how likely are its effects to spread?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alam Saleh – Senior lecturer in Iranian Studies at Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at Australian National University

Michael O’Hanlon – Senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution

Serhan Afacan – Director of the Center of Iranian Studies in Ankara, Turkiye