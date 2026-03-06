Has Donald Trump failed to sell the Iran war to the world?

After yet another day of United States and Israeli strikes against Iran, Washington says there are more to come, warning of a “dramatic surge”.

But with the exception of Israel, the US has not secured the active participation of any of its main allies, as was the case in previous conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump has not hidden his frustration with European leaders, many of whom say the ongoing war is a breach of international law.

That view is shared by other global players like China and Russia.

But does it need them to continue to wage this war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia, Europe, Asia Studies and a Senior Fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs

General Dominique Trinquand – Former head of the French military mission to the UN and NATO