How is the war playing out in Iran?

The US-Israeli assassination of Iran’s top leadership has left a power vacuum in the country.

Iran stands at a crossroads.

With its top leadership assassinated early in the joint United States-Israeli offensive, the remaining layers of power have been trying to maintain control.

There are concerns that after January’s mass antigovernment demonstrations, this war would lead to chaos.

United States President Donald Trump has made clear his desire for regime change in Iran, and many argue that what remains of the Iranian leadership is struggling for survival.

But Iran’s leadership is notably complex: It has parallel armies, multiple intelligence services and several command structures.

So, will it survive? Or is the situation spiralling out of control?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sasan Karimi – Former deputy to Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs

Maha Yahya – Director of the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Christopher Hill – Former US diplomat and ambassador to Iraq