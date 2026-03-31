What’s behind Donald Trump’s interest in Iran’s Kharg Island?

The US president is threatening to take over Iran’s oil export hub or destroy it.

It is Iran’s main oil hub, with nearly all of the country’s exports depending on this area.

Kharg Island is now facing an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to take it by force – likely by putting boots on the ground or destroying the island altogether if Tehran does not agree to a deal soon.

So, as the US-Israel war on Iran enters its second month, what would controlling Kharg Island mean for the conflict? And would Trump follow up on his threats?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Negar Mortazavi – Senior nonresident Fellow at the Center for International Policy

Matthew Kroenig – Vice president at the Atlantic Council

Alexandre Vautravers – Defence policy specialist and editor-in-chief of Swiss Military Review