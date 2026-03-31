What’s behind Donald Trump’s interest in Iran’s Kharg Island?
The US president is threatening to take over Iran’s oil export hub or destroy it.
It is Iran’s main oil hub, with nearly all of the country’s exports depending on this area.
Kharg Island is now facing an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to take it by force – likely by putting boots on the ground or destroying the island altogether if Tehran does not agree to a deal soon.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Is the US ready to invade Iran? What Trump’s moves tell us so far
- list 2 of 3Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ all water desalination plants in Iran
- list 3 of 3G7 ready to take ‘necessary measures’ to ensure energy market stability
So, as the US-Israel war on Iran enters its second month, what would controlling Kharg Island mean for the conflict? And would Trump follow up on his threats?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Negar Mortazavi – Senior nonresident Fellow at the Center for International Policy
Matthew Kroenig – Vice president at the Atlantic Council
Alexandre Vautravers – Defence policy specialist and editor-in-chief of Swiss Military Review