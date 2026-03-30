Is a peaceful settlement possible in Iran?

Pakistan says it is ready to host talks on ending the US-Israel war on Iran.

As the US-Israel war on Iran continues to escalate, Pakistan has emerged as a potential facilitator to secure an end to the fighting.

Its foreign minister has hosted a meeting with the top diplomats of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt.

Afterwards, he said Islamabad was ready to host and broker what the Pakistani minister described as meaningful talks between Iran and the United States.

Many say this could be the beginning of a diplomatic push to end the war that Israel and the US launched last month.

Pakistan has close ties with both Tehran and Washington, giving it an advantage in mediation talks.

But what does it take to reach a peace deal?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Munir Akram – former Pakistani permanent representative to the United Nations

Ali Vaez – director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group

Bozkurt Aran – director at TEPAV, the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkiye