How important are the Gulf economies to the world?
Impact of US-Israeli war on Iran poses serious risks beyond energy sector.
The US-Israeli war on Iran is hitting Gulf Arab nations hard – but with a wider impact in today’s interlinked world.
As well as global oil and gas supplies, Gulf states play a critical role in many economies.
So how are they connected – and what could be at risk?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Nikolay Kozjharnov – Research associate professor in energy security at the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University
Cornelia Meyer – Macroeconomist and oil and gas specialist
Torbjorn Soltvedt – Associate director at global risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft
Published On 27 Mar 2026