What are the red lines for Iran and the US in the war?

Tehran says US list of 15 demands does not reflect reality.

Iran sets out its conditions for an end to the war – rejecting the US list of 15 demands.

Tehran says they don’t reflect reality, while Donald Trump threatens to “unleash hell” if his terms aren’t met.

What are the red lines for both sides?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Abas Aslani – Senior research fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies

Ellie Geranmayeh – Senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Thomas Warrick – Non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council