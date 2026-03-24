What impact is the war on Iran having on Israel?

Iranian missiles hit the country as global economic damage deepens.

Millions of Israelis have been forced to take shelter day and night from repeated Iranian missile attacks.

The economic shock waves of the war that Israel and the United States have launched against Iran are being felt across the world.

How is it affecting Israel, and its future?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Gideon Levy – Columnist at the Haaretz newspaper

Alex Coman – Professor at Holon Institute of Technology and commentator on economic and political affairs

Dan Perry – Political analyst and former editor of The Associated Press news agency in Europe, the Middle East and Africa