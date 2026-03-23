Have Israel, the US and Iran violated international law?
Civilian targets have been struck by all three warring parties.
Schools and hospitals bombed; strikes on apartment buildings; energy facilities targeted and attacks on neighbouring states.
Have Israel, the United States and Iran broken international law in the war? Or what legal justification might they claim?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Geoffrey Nice – Human rights lawyer and former International Criminal Court prosecutor
Brian Finucane – Senior adviser with the US programme at the International Crisis Group and former legal adviser at the US State Department
Nicholas Tsagourias – Professor of international law at the University of Sheffield
Published On 23 Mar 2026