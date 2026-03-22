Who’s left running Iran?

Many of Tehran’s top leaders – from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to senior security figures – have been assassinated by the United States and Israel,

US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have framed the killings as victories in their war on Iran.

But Iran says its governance structure is designed to withstand such blows.

And that means the loss of any individual should not lead to the downfall of the system.

But how does this unique leadership structure work?

Who is keeping the government running, and how?

And what does it mean for the ongoing war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests

Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh – director of House of Diplomacy, a think tank

Ali Vaez – director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group

Tim Ripley – defence analyst and editor of Defence Eye