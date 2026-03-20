What are the risks of turning energy sites into battlefields?
Oil and gas facilities in the Gulf have been attacked since early in the war on Iran.
The war in the Middle East took a serious turn when Israel bombed Iran’s energy facilities, pushing Iran to step up attacks on its Gulf neighbours.
The damage has been significant and will take years to repair. It also has long-term consequences, with Qatar already warning of a reduction in exports.
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The escalation is dangerous, experts say, as energy exports from the Gulf region account for a fifth of global output.
So, what are the risks of turning energy facilities into battlefields?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Mohsen Baharvand – Former Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom
Jim Walsh – Research associate in MIT’s security studies programme
John Sfakianakis – Chief economist at the Gulf Research Center