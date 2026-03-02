What dangers does the Iran war pose for Israel?
Both the collapse and survival of Iran’s Islamic Republic pose risks.
Israel’s assault on Iran comes as the country is still attacking Gaza and Lebanon, after bombing Syria, Yemen and Qatar in the past year.
What are the risks of Israel opening another battlefront, and of the collapse – or the survival – of the Islamic Republic?
Presenter: Rishaad Salamat
Guests:
Alon Pinkas – Former ambassador and consul general of Israel in New York
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut
Mitchell Barak – CEO of Kevoon Research Strategy and Communications
