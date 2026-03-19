How will Israel’s decades-long assassination policy continue?

Senior Iranian figures have been targeted and killed since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran late last month.

Since then, other senior Iranian military, intelligence and political figures also have been killed.

For decades, assassination has been Israeli policy.

But what has the strategy achieved? And is it becoming normalised?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut

Illan Pappe – Israeli historian and chairperson of the Nakba Memorial Foundation

Luca Trenta – Associate professor at Swansea University and specialist researcher on state-sponsored assassinations