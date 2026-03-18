What are Iran’s options as war goes on?

Tehran defiant as US and Israeli attacks continue.

Relentless United States and Israeli attacks on Iran. Senior officials killed, with thousands of air strikes across the country.

Iran has retaliated, hitting Israel and its Gulf neighbours, targeting energy facilities and supply routes.

So what are Iran’s options now?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst specialising in wars in the Middle East

Setareh Sadeqi – Assistant professor in the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran

Mehran Kamrava – Iranian studies unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies