What are Iran’s options as war goes on?
Tehran defiant as US and Israeli attacks continue.
Relentless United States and Israeli attacks on Iran. Senior officials killed, with thousands of air strikes across the country.
Iran has retaliated, hitting Israel and its Gulf neighbours, targeting energy facilities and supply routes.
So what are Iran’s options now?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst specialising in wars in the Middle East
Setareh Sadeqi – Assistant professor in the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran
Mehran Kamrava – Iranian studies unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
Published On 18 Mar 2026