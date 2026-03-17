Could the Iran war keep Netanyahu in power for longer?

Huge support in Israel for joint US bombing campaign in Iran.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has wanted to attack Iran for his entire political career, and he finally got his way with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Within Israel, there is huge support for the war.

So, how could it impact Netanyahu’s political future?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former ambassador and consul general of Israel in New York

Dahlia Scheindlin – Political consultant and pollster based in Tel Aviv

Mitchell Barak – Founder of Keevoon Research, Strategy and Communications, former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu