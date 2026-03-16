How big of a problem is the Strait of Hormuz for Donald Trump?

US president frustrated with unenthusiastic response after appealing for help to wrestle control of the key strait from Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz has effectively closed to most shipping since the United States and Israel attacked Iran – sending energy prices soaring worldwide.

The marine channel in the Gulf had been the gateway for 20 percent of global energy supplies.

What difficulties does this pose for US President Donald Trump?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Eli Bremer – Republican strategist and retired major in the US Air Force

Andreas Krieg – Associate professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London

Patrick Bury – Defence and security expert at the University of Bath and a former British Army officer