What’s the impact of the Iran war on China?

Beijing is a major importer of Iranian oil making it vulnerable to any disruption of the flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Given its huge oil reserves and its growing dependence on electric vehicles, China may not be affected in the short term. But what if war drags on?

And what’s exactly keeping Beijing away from direct involvement in the conflict?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Shaun Rein – founder of China Market Research Group

Barbara Slavin – distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center

Hassan Ahmadian – associate professor at the University of Tehran