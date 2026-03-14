Is the world ignoring Gaza?

Amid the US and Israel’s war on Iran, we discuss the impact on diplomatic efforts and support for Palestine.

The already catastrophic situation in Gaza is getting worse as the United States and Israel’s war in Iran rages on.

Until late last month, the US said its ambitious plans to rebuild Gaza were on track.

After two years of Israel’s genocidal war on the strip, the Rafah border crossing had partially reopened. Limited food aid was allowed in and a small number of people were able to enter and exit Gaza.

But all that came to a halt when the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran last month, shifting the world’s focus away from Palestine.

So, what does it all mean for the Palestinians still in dire need of aid? And where does it leave diplomatic efforts to maintain a shaky ceasefire?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Abdulla Al-Etaibi – Assistant Professor in International Affairs at Qatar University

Mohammed Salah – Founder, Tech From Palestine NGO

Gordon Gray – Former US Ambassador and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs