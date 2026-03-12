Does President Trump have an exit strategy for the war with Iran?

United States officials are issuing contradictory statements on the war’s timeline and objectives.

United States President Donald Trump has again suggested the war in Iran could be over soon, but he didn’t say when or how.

The US leader’s advisers are reportedly urging him to find an exit strategy.

But Israel has indicated it won’t stop until what it calls the “existential threat” posed by Iran is eliminated.

For its part, Tehran has set its own conditions for ending its attacks across the region, including international guarantees that there will be no future hostilities.

As the war is increasingly taking a toll on the global economy, how could it end?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Adolfo Franco – US Republican strategist and former adviser to US Senator John McCain

Foad Izadi – Professor in the faculty of world studies at the University of Tehran

Lawrence Wilkerson – Retired US Army colonel and former chief of staff for US Secretary of State Colin Powell