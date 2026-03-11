Why does Iran war pose more dilemmas for Europe?

Europe faces stiff competition with Asia for energy supplies as Russia profits.

Europe is under pressure as the conflict in the Middle East continues, now competing with Asia for scarcer oil and gas supplies.

Rocketing prices benefit Russia and weaken sanctions imposed for the war in Ukraine, with Europe wary of antagonising US President Donald Trump.

So, how is the Iran war impacting all this?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at The New York Times

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Alan Tonelson – Economist and founder of the RealityChek blog