Is control of Iran’s natural resources a factor in US strategy?
Iran has significant oil and gas reserves, and is a key supplier to China.
A member of US President Donald Trump’s inner circle has said control of those reserves is a key United States aim amid the country’s war against Iran.
So, how valuable are Iran’s natural resources? And could they be a factor in US thinking?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Foad Izadi – Professor in the faculty of world studies at the University of Tehran
Mohammad Reza Farzanegan – Professor of Middle East economics at Marburg University
Paolo von Schirach – President of the Global Policy Institute, an independent think tank
Published On 10 Mar 2026